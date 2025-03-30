Mike Tomlin: “Really good day” with Aaron Rodgers, no deadline to sign QB

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to reporters from the league meetings in Palm Beach on Sunday and the team’s conversations with Aaron Rodgers were a lead topic.

Tomlin confirmed that Rodgers visited the team’s facility in Pittsburgh earlier this month to discuss the possibility of joining the Steelers. Tomlin said that it was a “really good day,” but didn’t shed much other light on where things sit with the four-time NFL MVP.

“It was really good to spend some time together man and get to know each other more intimately, but it is free agency,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.” It is a process. I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that.”

Tomlin said there’s no deadline in place for the team to sign Rodgers or any other quarterback. He said the team is going to continue evaluating options at the position in both free agency and the draft — they’re reportedly set to meet with Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss — for the time being.

Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson have both signed with the team since the end of the 2024 season while Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen have all signed with other teams. Wilson signed with the Giants, which took the NFC East club off the board as a possible landing spot for Rodgers.

Unless the Vikings revisit their current course, that appears to leave the Steelers as Rodgers’s best chance to start in 2025 but it seems everyone’s willing to keep playing the waiting game a little longer.