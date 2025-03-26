Kwesi Adofo-Mensah doesn’t rule out a pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Did the Vikings speak to quarterback Aaron Rodgers? They did. Are they ruling out speaking to him again — and possibly signing him? They don’t.

On Wednesday, G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah confirmed that Rodgers and coach Kevin O’Connell “had a lot of conversations,” which prompted an organizational dialogue about Rodgers.

“It’s a new thing to talk about a player at that caliber,” Adofo-Mensah said regarding Rodgers, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “And I’m always somebody who wants to learn and grow myself and so just being involved in those dialogue[s] was really special.”

Adofo-Mensah did not rule out eventually circling back to Rodgers.

“For me to sit here and say that anything’s 100 percent forever, that’s just not the job,” Adofo-Mensah said. “We’re responding to scenarios and different information as it comes. So obviously things can change, but right now we’re really happy with our [quarterback] room and we’re going to look to upgrade it in different ways.”

So what will they do about upgrading a group that currently consists of only J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien? Seifert writes that Adofo-Mensah implied the Vikings would wait until the April 29 deadline for the counting of free-agent signings toward the compensatory draft pick formula.

Options, in our view, continue to include Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, and Ryan Tannehill — who has been a free agent for more than a year and whose signing right now would not impact the formula.

Rodgers would not count against the formula, either. He was cut by the Jets; he didn’t become an unrestricted free agent through the expiration of his contract.