Steelers considering signing Aaron Rodgers

  
Published March 10, 2025 07:27 AM

Aaron Rodgers is under consideration to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.

Rodgers has emerged as a quarterback option in Pittsburgh and the two are expected to talk about the possibility, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jets are moving on from Rodgers after two highly disappointing seasons, but he wants to keep playing and the Steelers are in need of a quarterback. It’s possible that the two sides could come to an agreement.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, who played quarterback for the Steelers last year, both become free agents this week. The Steelers haven’t ruled out bringing one of them back, but there’s little doubt that they’d prefer to upgrade at the position.

The question is whether Rodgers at age 41 actually constitutes an upgrade. He’s a four-time league MVP, but he hasn’t played at an MVP level in the last three seasons.