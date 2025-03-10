Steelers cut defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

The Steelers are moving on from defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi was cut today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old Ogunjobi has played for the Steelers the last three years. Before that he played one year in Cincinnati and four in Cleveland.

Last year Ogunjobi played in 15 games for the Steelers, with 12 starts. Now he’ll hit free agency and hope that some other team thinks he’s a starting defensive tackle who deserves to get paid a starter’s salary.