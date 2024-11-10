 Skip navigation
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Steelers flub fake punt, Commanders draw even

  
Published November 10, 2024 01:37 PM

The Steelers took a big gamble at the end of their third possession in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Washington.

A Frankie Luvu sack on first down had the Steelers moving in the wrong direction and they wound up with a fourth-and-15 from their own 16-yard-line a couple of plays later. Rather than kick the ball away, the Steelers dialed up a fake with defensive back Miles Killebrew throwing to cornerback James Pierre.

Pierre was wide open up the sideline and would have easily picked up a first down, but it looked like he started running before he had the ball and wound up dropping it.

The Commanders took over in prime position and Austin Ekeler ran for a one-yard score to make it 7-7 with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter.