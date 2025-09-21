Steelers have backed off on Tyreek Hill trade interest

After the Dolphins were blown out in Week 1, we caught wind of a pair of teams with interest in potentially trading for receiver Tyreek Hill: the Steelers and the Chiefs.

Since then, the Steelers have lost interest.

As one source recently explained it, the Steelers are concerned that the new Personal Conduct Policy investigation, sparked by eight allegations of domestic violence in court filings made by his estranged wife, could result in a suspension. Regardless of whether Keeta Vaccaro does or doesn’t cooperate with the league’s review of the situation, the sudden emergence of an incriminating photo or video would potentially result in a quick exit for Hill.

For now, Hill remains in Miami. Absent a dramatic revision to his $36 million compensation package for 2026, he’ll be cut by March. If the losses continue to pile up, why not get value for Hill while they can?

Hill has 15 catches for 198 yards and one touchdown through three games. While it puts him on track for more than 1,100 receiving yards, it’s below his standard. More importantly, the Dolphins are on track to miss the playoffs again.

Hill has only had that happen once in his career, in 2024. And that season ended with Hill declaring publicly that it’s time for him to leave Miami.

Whether it happens during the current season depends on the next six weeks: Jets, at Panthers, Chargers, at Browns, Falcons, Ravens.

The fact that the Dolphins host Baltimore to start Week 9 gives Miami a few extra days to make a final decision about Hill, if he isn’t traded before that game. They’ll have Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to contemplate the possibilities and to negotiate a deal.

Whether they get there depends on whether their record is closer to 0-9 than 6-3 when their Week 9 game against the Ravens ends.

By then, maybe the Steelers will decide that Hill is safe from a suspension for the balance of the season. Of course, if the Steelers are closer to 1-7 than 7-1 when the trade deadline arrives, it may not matter.