Steelers have seen fast improvement in Troy Fautanu’s transition to right tackle

  
Published July 1, 2024 04:22 AM

In each of the last two NFL drafts, the Steelers have used their first-round pick on a player who played left tackle in college. In 2023, that was Broderick Jones, who is now the Steelers’ starting left tackle. In 2024, it was Troy Fautanu, who will move to right tackle in Pittsburgh.

The move to the other side can be difficult for a lineman, but Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer says Fautanu has made fast progress in figuring out how to play on the right side.

“Troy’s learned a lot of the different techniques very quickly,” Meyer said, via ESPN. “The first couple days his timing was off because the speed of the game is different -- now we don’t have any pads on yet, so nothing’s going to be determined until we get into camp -- but his timing’s much better in terms of his get-off and run game and his sets and throwing his hands and being aggressive with his hands and whatnot. He’s improved tremendously from rookie minicamp to now.”

The Steelers are optimistic that they’ve found their two starting offensive tackles for many years to come.