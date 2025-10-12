Steelers lead Browns 9-3 at halftime

There hasn’t been much scoring to speak of on a Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers have a 9-3 lead over the Browns at halftime.

Kicker Chris Boswell has taken care of all the scoring, hitting field goals of 44, 50, and 58 yards.

The Steelers have sustained drives, but haven’t been able to make it down to the red zone.

The Browns only got a little something going late in the second quarter, with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel leading the team to a 31-yard field goal.

Gabriel is 13-of-18 for 92 yards. He’s been sacked three times.

On the other side, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 12-of-19 for 120 yards. DK Metcalf has a pair of catches for 45 yards.

Steelers safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew went down on a kick return and is out with a knee injury.

The Browns will have a chance to double up, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.