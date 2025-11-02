Steelers lead turnover-prone Colts 17-7 at halftime

The Colts began Sunday’s game by marching 79 yards in 13 plays, with Daniel Jones’ 1-yard touchdown run giving them a 7-0 lead on the Steelers. Indianapolis has looked nothing like the first eight games since.

Their final three drives of the first half ended with a fumble, an interception and a three-and-out. The Colts also lost a fumble on a muffed punt. It was not pretty.

The Steelers converted the three turnovers into 14 points, and they lead 17-7 at halftime.

The Colts have outgained the Steelers 138 to 128, but Pittsburgh’s scoring drives have covered 56, 14 and 75 yards. They failed to score on Josh Downs’ muffed punt that Brandin Echols recovered at the Indianapolis 11. Aaron Rodgers’ fourth-down pass was incomplete.

Rodgers is 14-of-22 for 108 yards and a touchdown, a 12-yard toss to Pat Freiermuth. Calvin Austin has three catches for 34 yards.

Jones is 11-of-20 for 114 yards and an interception, with Alec Pierce catching three passes for 64 yards. Jonathan Taylor has only 23 yards on eight carries.