An ugly day for the Steelers just got uglier.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a hamstring injury and is out for the rest of the game against the 49ers.

Johnson suffered the injury while running after the catch on one of the few good plays for the Steelers’ offense today, a day when they’ve been miserable on both sides of the ball.

The 49ers lead the Steelers 27-7 in the third quarter.