Steelers make Russell Wilson inactive for third week in a row

The Steelers listed quarterback Russell Wilson as questionable to play due to a calf injury and the answer to his status was the same as it was the last two weeks.

Wilson is inactive against the Chargers and Justin Fields will start his third game in a row for the 2-0 Steelers. Kyle Allen will serve as the backup.

Wilson hurt his calf at the start of training camp and then injured it again in the days leading up to the season opener. He has been practicing, but the Steelers have continued to roll with Fields as the leader of their offense.

Another win on Sunday will likely keep that the case regardless of where Wilson is physically next week.