Steelers move Wednesday practice to Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers are doing something a little different to help prepare for Saturday’s playoff matchup against the Ravens.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has moved Pittsburgh’s Wednesday practice from the team’s facility to Acrisure Stadium.

This isn’t the first time Tomlin has done something like this, as noted by Brooke Pryor of ESPN, as the club did the same thing last year to prepare for the wild card matchup against Buffalo.

The weather in Pittsburgh on Wednesday is slated to be 23 degrees with a feels-like temperature of 9. Saturday’s temperature for kickoff is currently expected to feel like 22 degrees.

The Steelers will be looking for the first postseason victory since 2016 this weekend.