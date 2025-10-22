 Skip navigation
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Steelers open QB Will Howard’s 21-day practice window

  
Published October 22, 2025 01:24 PM

The Steelers are getting some depth back on the field for their offense.

Pittsburgh has opened quarterback Will Howard’s 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Howard suffered a finger injury during training camp and has been sidelined since. Mason Rudolph has been serving as Aaron Rodgers’ backup. Skylar Thompson is also on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

The Steelers drafted Howard in the sixth round of this year’s draft after he won a national championship with Ohio State. He played his first four collegiate seasons at Kansas State.