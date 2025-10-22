Steelers open QB Will Howard’s 21-day practice window

The Steelers are getting some depth back on the field for their offense.

Pittsburgh has opened quarterback Will Howard’s 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Howard suffered a finger injury during training camp and has been sidelined since. Mason Rudolph has been serving as Aaron Rodgers’ backup. Skylar Thompson is also on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

The Steelers drafted Howard in the sixth round of this year’s draft after he won a national championship with Ohio State. He played his first four collegiate seasons at Kansas State.