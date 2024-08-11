 Skip navigation
Steelers place Breiden Fehoko on injured reserve

  
Published August 10, 2024 08:59 PM

The Steelers placed nose tackle Breiden Fehoko on injured reserve Saturday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

Fehoko injured his shoulder in Tuesday’s practice.

He originally joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2023. Fehoko bounced between the team’s practice squad and the active roster but did not see any action in the regular season.

He re-signed with the Steelers in March.

The Steelers also waived linebacker Easton Gibbs and signed defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer and linebacker Luquay Washington.

Pittsburgh is light at nose tackle after Fehoko’s injury and the eye injury that forced Keeanu Benton out of Friday’s preseason opener.