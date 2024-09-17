Steelers preparing to start Justin Fields against Chargers

It looks like Justin Fields will be at quarterback for the Steelers again this week.

Fields has started both games for the 2-0 team and head coach Mike Tomlin said in a Tuesday press conference that the team is preparing to start him against the Chargers this Sunday as well. Russell Wilson was set to start before a calf injury and Tomlin said that Wilson is not going to fully participate when the team resumes its practice schedule on Wednesday.

Tomlin added that the team won’t give any consideration to changing quarterbacks until that changes and Wilson is able to do quality work with the team.

“We’re readying ourselves around Justin and we’ll stay in that mindset until something else happens,” Tomlin said. “Hypotheticals is a waste of our time.”

Fields was 13-of-20 for 117 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Broncos. He also ran eight times for 27 yards.