Steelers put Kwon Alexander on injured reserve

Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander left Sunday’s win over the Packers with what head coach Mike Tomlin called a “serious” injury and reports said that he has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles.

Tomlin confirmed Alexander suffered an Achilles injury at a Tuesday press conference and the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. Alexander had 41 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble in nine games with the Steelers this season.

The Steelers also lost Cole Holcomb to a season-ending injury recently. Tomlin said on Tuesday that the team is not looking for outside help at the position, which leaves Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson as the next men up.

The Steelers released guard Joey Fisher and tight end Scotty Washington from the practice squad in other moves.