Report: Kwon Alexander suffered a torn Achilles

The Steelers got a win over the Packers on Sunday, but they lost a linebacker on the way to the win.

Kwon Alexander left the game in the first quarter and did not return. After the 23-19 win, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Alexander suffered a “serious” lower body injury and that his prognosis is “not promising.”

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Alexander suffered a torn Achilles. Once the team confirms that’s the case, Alexander will be shut down for the year.

Alexander signed with the Steelers this offseason and he sealed their Week Nine win over the Titans with an interception. He also had 41 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in his first eight games of the season.