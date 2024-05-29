With OTA proposal, NFLPA is putting cart before the horse

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With OTA proposal, NFLPA is putting cart before the horse

  
Published May 29, 2024 02:37 PM

With the NFL Players Association preparing a proposal that would dramatically overhaul the offseason program and, in turn, start training camp early, there are some issues that need to be considered before the NFLPA tiptoes down the hallway to speak to the disembodied head of the great and powerful Oz.

First, are the players truly on board with this? Did they even know about it before the news hit on Tuesday morning?

Shouldn’t they have found out about it from the union or their team representative and not in a tweet from a reporter whose paycheck is literally signed by Roger Goodell?

Second, with the players bracing for the league to propose expanding the regular season to 18 games, why not wait for the league to make the first move? There’s strength in not being the side to go first.

Wait. Be patient. They’ll come to you, and then you can rattle off all the stuff you want in return. By going first, the NFLPA puts itself in a potential position of weakness when it comes to getting the absolute most in return for an effort to add a game before the current CBA expires, nearly a decade from now.

Current union leadership hasn’t been in place for long. It’s still not clear how the organization will operate. New executive director Lloyd Howell, who has no union experience and plenty of time as management, has kept a low profile.

Basic realities of bargaining place significant value on being coy. On not seeming anxious. On understanding that, when you ask for a change to the status quo, the other side will want something in return.

Even if it’s a potential win-win to eliminate OTAs and in exchange for a pre-training camp ramp-up period, the NFL will never say, “Good idea. Let’s do it.” Instead, the NFL will view anything the union requests as an opportunity to ask for something else.

So wait. Be patient. Don’t let the league nudge you to make the first move. You have power in the fact that they want another game and you don’t have to give it to them. Play your cards right, and you’re get a lot more than an overhaul to the offseason program.