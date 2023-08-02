Steelers put seventh-round CB Cory Trice on IR

Steelers seventh-round pick Cory Trice will miss his entire rookie season.

The Steelers announced on Wednesday that Trice has been placed on injured reserve. The cornerback was injured during practice this week and will not be eligible to return to the active roster this season.

Trice started 24 games at Purdue before being drafted.

With Trice out of action, the Steelers added some depth to the cornerback group by signing Isaiah Dunn. Dunn has 10 tackles in 17 games for the Jets and Seahawks.

The Steelers also signed safety Trenton Thompson. He played 12 snaps in one game with the Giants last season.

Running back Alfonzo Graham was waived with an injury designation to wrap up the day’s roster moves.