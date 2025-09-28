Steelers QB Skylar Thompson suffered minor injuries in Dublin robbery

Quarterback Skylar Thompson made the trip to Dublin with the team for Sunday’s game against the Vikings despite being on the injured reserve list, but it did not turn out to be a pleasant getaway for him.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Thompson suffered minor injuries when he was jumped and robbed on Friday night.

“We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said. “We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

Thompson remained with the team after the incident and will travel back to Pittsburgh with them after the game.