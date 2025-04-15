Steelers re-sign OL Max Scharping

Offensive lineman Max Scharping is back with the Steelers.

Scharping was signed off the Commanders’ practice squad last October and the NFL’s daily transaction report for Tuesday shows that he has re-signed with the team.

Scharping appeared in two games for the Steelers and played seven offensive snaps. He spent the preseason and training camp with the Eagles and signed to Washington’s practice squad after being part of the final cuts in Philadelphia.

The Texans took Scharping in the second round of the 2019 draft and he made 35 starts in 50 games with Houston. He moved on to Cincinnati for 34 games in 2022 and 2023 with his only three starts coming in the 2022 postseason.