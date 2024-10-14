Steelers release LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji

The Steelers cut linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji from the active roster Monday, the team announced. They signed him to the 53-player roster Friday.

He played 16 defensive snaps Sunday and had a pass breakup.

Ogundeji signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad Aug. 29, and it’s possible the Steelers re-sign him to the practice squad Tuesday.

The Falcons made Ogundeji a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he started 11 games as a rookie and then made 16 starts in 2022. Ogundeji spent 2023 on injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Atlanta released Ogundeji in May.

The Steelers also announced they signed wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad and released wide receiver Jaray Jenkins from the practice squad.