 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers release LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji

  
Published October 14, 2024 04:29 PM

The Steelers cut linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji from the active roster Monday, the team announced. They signed him to the 53-player roster Friday.

He played 16 defensive snaps Sunday and had a pass breakup.

Ogundeji signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad Aug. 29, and it’s possible the Steelers re-sign him to the practice squad Tuesday.

The Falcons made Ogundeji a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he started 11 games as a rookie and then made 16 starts in 2022. Ogundeji spent 2023 on injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Atlanta released Ogundeji in May.

The Steelers also announced they signed wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad and released wide receiver Jaray Jenkins from the practice squad.