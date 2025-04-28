Lifelong Eagles fan Jihaad Campbell happy to be drafted back home in Philadelphia

Eagles first-round draft pick Jihaad Campbell was born and raised in the Philadelphia area, and as he made his trip to the Eagles’ facility after the draft, he realized what a special moment it was in his life.

“When I was on the plane, I was looking like, ‘Dang, I’m really back home.’ That’s when it hit me. I was like, ‘OK. All right,” Campbell said, via the Eagles’ website. “I’m really excited to be an Eagle.”

Campbell talked about how his father and grandfather raised him to be an Eagles fan, and especially how happy he was for his grandfather to get to experience the draft with him in Green Bay.

“I thought he was about to faint, but he was definitely lit, though. I was super happy and excited that he got to watch that moment and that I got to cherish that moment with him,” Campbell said.

Campbell grew up about 20 minutes from Lincoln Financial Field. It’s safe to say he’ll have a big cheering section at home games.