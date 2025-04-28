 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lifelong Eagles fan Jihaad Campbell happy to be drafted back home in Philadelphia

  
Published April 28, 2025 04:01 AM

Eagles first-round draft pick Jihaad Campbell was born and raised in the Philadelphia area, and as he made his trip to the Eagles’ facility after the draft, he realized what a special moment it was in his life.

“When I was on the plane, I was looking like, ‘Dang, I’m really back home.’ That’s when it hit me. I was like, ‘OK. All right,” Campbell said, via the Eagles’ website. “I’m really excited to be an Eagle.”

Campbell talked about how his father and grandfather raised him to be an Eagles fan, and especially how happy he was for his grandfather to get to experience the draft with him in Green Bay.

“I thought he was about to faint, but he was definitely lit, though. I was super happy and excited that he got to watch that moment and that I got to cherish that moment with him,” Campbell said.

Campbell grew up about 20 minutes from Lincoln Financial Field. It’s safe to say he’ll have a big cheering section at home games.