Steelers release Mason Cole

The Steelers have moved on from one of their key offensive linemen.

Pittsburgh announced on Friday that the club has released starting center Mason Cole.

Cole, 28, had served as Pittsburgh’s starting center for each of the last two seasons. He played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 2023.

The Steelers signed Cole to a three-year deal in March 2022. Arizona had selected Cole in the third round of the 2018 draft and he played 46 games for the franchise before he was traded to Minnesota in 2021. He appeared in 14 games with seven starts for the Vikings that season to finish his rookie contract.

With Cole’s release, the Steelers will save $4.75 million against the cap.