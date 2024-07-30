 Skip navigation
Steelers rookie Roman Wilson avoids serious injury

  
Published July 30, 2024 06:58 PM

Steelers rookie receiver Roman Wilson required a cart from the field during Tuesday’s practice. Fortunately for him, and for the Steelers, Wilson’s left ankle sprain is not serious.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Wilson is week to week and will miss some time but will be “OK.”

The Steelers made Wilson a third-round pick in April, and he was competing for playing time. So anytime off the practice field could be a setback for his chances to contribute early.

George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins are the more experienced wideouts in the team’s camp.