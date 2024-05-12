 Skip navigation
Steelers sign CB Anthony Averett after minicamp tryout

  
Published May 12, 2024 01:04 PM

Cornerback Anthony Averett spent the weekend taking part in the Steelers’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and he will be sticking around a while longer.

Agent Chad Wiestling told PFT that the Steelers have signed Averett to a one-year deal after watching him work out with the team.

Averett spent time with the 49ers and Lions last season, but did not see any action in the regular season. He played seven games and made six starts for the Raiders in 2022 and he started 21 of the 44 games he played for the Raiders between 2018 and 2021.

Averett has 114 tackles, three interceptions, and 23 passes defensed over the course of his career.