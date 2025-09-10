 Skip navigation
Steelers sign CB James Pierre to active roster, put LB Malik Harrison and QB Skylar Thompson on IR

  
Published September 10, 2025 11:01 AM

The Steelers officially signed safety Jabrill Peppers on Wednesday and they announced several other roster moves as well.

Defenesive back James Pierre has signed to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. Pierre was elevated for the Week 1 win over the Jets and played 11 special teams snaps.

Pierre has 117 tackles, three interceptions, five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 82 games for the Steelers.

The Steelers cleared space on the active roster for Peppers and Pierre by placing linebacker Malik Harrison and quarterback Skylar Thompson on injured reserve. Harrison has a knee injury and Thompson has a hamstring injury.

With Thompson out, the Steelers needed a third quarterback and they have signed Logan Woodside to the practice squad to fill that role.