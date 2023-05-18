Steelers sign Dylan Cook

The Steelers have added an offensive lineman.

Pittsburgh announced on Thursday that the club has signed Dylan Cook.

Cook entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of Montana. He spent the season on the Buccaneers practice squad and signed a futures deal with the club in January. But he was waived earlier this week.

Ironically, Cook was a quarterback at the beginning of his collegiate career at Montana State-Northern. He then converted to offensive tackle and transferred to Montana.