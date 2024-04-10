Steelers sign Matthew Wright

The Steelers announced the signing of a kicker on Wednesday and it is a familiar face to the team.

Matthew Wright has signed with the team. It will be his fourth stint with the franchise.

Wright signed with the Steelers after going undrafted in 2019 and returned to the team the next year after a brief stint in the XFL. He made all four field goals and all seven extra points he tried in three games that season and then returned for four more games while Chris Boswell was injured in 2022.

Wright was 12-of-14 on field goals in that stint and he is 40-of-47 over the course of a career that’s also seen him kick for the Jaguars, Panthers and Chiefs.

Boswell remains on the Steelers roster and is the only other kicker currently under contract.