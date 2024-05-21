 Skip navigation
Steelers sign RB Jonathan Ward

  
Published May 21, 2024 11:59 AM

The Steelers announced an addition to their offensive backfield on Tuesday.

They have signed running back Jonathan Ward to their 90-man roster after he tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp. It is a one-year contract for Ward and no other terms have been announced.

Ward played in seven games for the Titans last season and ran three times for 11 yards while seeing most of his time on special teams. He split the 2022 season between Tennessee and Arizona and spent his first two NFL seasons with the Cardinals.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are the top two returning backs in Pittsburgh and the Steelers also signed Cordarrelle Patterson as a free agent.