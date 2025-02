The Steelers have added a veteran offensive player.

Pittsburgh announced on Friday that the club has signed tight end Donald Parham.

Parham, 27, spent four seasons with the Chargers, catching 67 passes for 764 yards with 11 touchdowns in 47 games.

He was on the Broncos’ practice squad in 2024 but did not appear in any games.

Parham’s contract is for one year.