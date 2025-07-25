 Skip navigation
Steelers sign veteran S Chuck Clark

  
Published July 25, 2025 03:15 PM

The Steelers signed safety Chuck Clark on Friday, the team announced.

The Steelers waived defensive tackle Domenique Davis in a corresponding move.

Clark, who will compete with Juan Thornhill for a starting job after Minkah Fitzpatrick’s departure, played alongside current Steelers safety DeShon Elliott for three seasons in Baltimore.

Clark spent his first six seasons with the Ravens and the past two with the Jets. He has appeared in 108 games, starting 75, and has recorded 429 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He also has 34 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Clark, who entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Ravens, started the 12 games he played in 2024 in his return from a torn ACL that kept him out of the 2023 season.