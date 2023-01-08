Steelers take 10-7 lead over Browns at halftime

The Steelers didn’t get off to a hot start in their regular-season finale against the Browns. But the club turned it on toward the end of the first half to take a 10-7 lead at halftime.

After the Browns took a 7-0 lead with David Njoku’s 10-yard touchdown, the Steelers went down the field for a nine-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. Cleveland had a chance to hold Pittsburgh to a field goal with a third-and-15 play, but then the defense left George Pickens wide open down the right side. Kenny Pickett hit the layup for a 31-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

On the ensuing possession, quarterback Deshaun Watson was picked off by cornerback Levi Wallace on a deep pass intended for receiver David Bell.

The Steelers turned that into a 49-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to go up 10-7.

Pickett finished the first half 6-of-15 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown. Najee Harris has nine carries for 24 yards, but also had a critical fumble at the goal line to keep points off the board in the first quarter.

Watson is 11-of-17 passing for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Nick Chubb has six carries for 39 yards.

At the end of the first half, the Browns announced running back Kareem Hunt is being evaluated for a head injury and his return is questionable. Linebacker Reggie Ragland (shoulder) is also questionable to return.

If this score holds and the Steelers win, they’ll have a chance to be the No. 7 seed based on the results of Jets-Dolphins and Patriots-Bills.