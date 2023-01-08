 Skip navigation
Top News

Steelers take 10-7 lead over Browns at halftime

  
The Steelers need to take care of business against the Browns and get some help from the Bills and Jets to qualify for the playoffs. Mike Florio has Pittsburgh at least improving to 9-8 with a victory against Cleveland, but Chris Simms is calling for the upset.

The Steelers didn’t get off to a hot start in their regular-season finale against the Browns. But the club turned it on toward the end of the first half to take a 10-7 lead at halftime.

After the Browns took a 7-0 lead with David Njoku’s 10-yard touchdown, the Steelers went down the field for a nine-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. Cleveland had a chance to hold Pittsburgh to a field goal with a third-and-15 play, but then the defense left George Pickens wide open down the right side. Kenny Pickett hit the layup for a 31-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

On the ensuing possession, quarterback Deshaun Watson was picked off by cornerback Levi Wallace on a deep pass intended for receiver David Bell.

The Steelers turned that into a 49-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to go up 10-7.

Pickett finished the first half 6-of-15 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown. Najee Harris has nine carries for 24 yards, but also had a critical fumble at the goal line to keep points off the board in the first quarter.

Watson is 11-of-17 passing for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Nick Chubb has six carries for 39 yards.

At the end of the first half, the Browns announced running back Kareem Hunt is being evaluated for a head injury and his return is questionable. Linebacker Reggie Ragland (shoulder) is also questionable to return.

If this score holds and the Steelers win, they’ll have a chance to be the No. 7 seed based on the results of Jets-Dolphins and Patriots-Bills.