Steelers take DT Derrick Harmon at No. 21

Once quarterback Shedeur Sanders got past the Saints with the ninth overall pick, all eyes turned to the Steelers as the team that might end the former Colorado signal caller’s slide down the draft board.

The Steelers passed on Sanders and all of the other available quarterbacks with the 21st overall pick. Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was their choice.

Harmon had 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles for the Ducks last season. He’ll join Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt on the defensive front for a Steelers team that still needs a quarterback.

They don’t have a second-round pick after trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf earlier this offseason, so it may be back to waiting for Aaron Rodgers or looking into a trade for Kirk Cousins for the Steelers to fill that hole.