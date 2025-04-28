Steelers to release CB Ryan Watts, who will discontinue playing career

The Steelers are moving on from one of their 2024 draft picks.

Pittsburgh announced on Monday that the club is releasing cornerback Ryan Watts.

Watts, 23, spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury late in the preseason.

“Unfortunately, today we are releasing Ryan Watts from our roster,” G.M. Omar Khan said in a statement. “After consulting with our medical team, medical experts, and Ryan’s representatives, we all agree that it is in Ryan’s best interest to discontinue playing football at this time.

“We will continue to assist and support Ryan as he transitions to the next phase of his life.”

Watts was a sixth-round pick in last year’s draft. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Texas, where he played from 2022-2023.