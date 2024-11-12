Steelers to sign Jamal Agnew to practice squad

The Steelers are adding a one-time All-Pro returner to their practice squad.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is going to sign Jamal Agnew this week. Agnew fractured his leg while playing for the Jaguars late last season and has not been on a roster since becoming a free agent in March.

Agnew averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 26.1 yards per kickoff return last season. He also had 14 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

For his career, Agnew has four punt returns for touchdowns and two scores on kickoff returns. He was an All-Pro as a punt returner in 2017 and also made the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Calvin Austin has been the top returner for the Steelers this season, but he suffered a head injury in the team’s win over the Commanders last Sunday.