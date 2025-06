The Steelers are adding to their defensive backfield.

Pittsburgh is signing Quindell Johnson, according to agency Universal Sports and Entertainment Management.

Johnson, 25, has appeared in nine career regular-season games — all for the Bears in 2023. He’s registered three total tackles with an interception.

He had signed a futures deal with the 49ers in January. He’s also spent time with the Rams since going undrafted out of Memphis.