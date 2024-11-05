Steelers trade for Preston Smith

The Steelers are making moves, in an effort to make it back to the Super Bowl.

On the same day they traded with the Jets for receiver Mike Williams, the Steelers did a deal with the Packers for veteran pass rusher Preston Smith, via multiple reports. The Packers got a seventh-round pick for Smith.

The 10-year veteran, a second-round pick of Washington in 2015, spent four years there before signing with the Packers in 2019. He had 2.5 sacks in nine starts with Green Bay this season.

The move will mean more reps and starts for 2024 first-rounder Lukas Van Ness. In Pittsburgh, Smith joins a rotation led by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Smith is signed through 2026. His salary for 2024 is $3.2 million. Next year, he makes $12 million.