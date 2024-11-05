 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers trade for Preston Smith

  
Published November 5, 2024 02:45 PM

The Steelers are making moves, in an effort to make it back to the Super Bowl.

On the same day they traded with the Jets for receiver Mike Williams, the Steelers did a deal with the Packers for veteran pass rusher Preston Smith, via multiple reports. The Packers got a seventh-round pick for Smith.

The 10-year veteran, a second-round pick of Washington in 2015, spent four years there before signing with the Packers in 2019. He had 2.5 sacks in nine starts with Green Bay this season.

The move will mean more reps and starts for 2024 first-rounder Lukas Van Ness. In Pittsburgh, Smith joins a rotation led by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Smith is signed through 2026. His salary for 2024 is $3.2 million. Next year, he makes $12 million.