Steelers win in Dublin as Vikings’ comeback is too little, too late

The Steelers went to Dublin and earned a win over the Vikings in today’s early kickoff, but the Vikings didn’t make it easy.

After the Steelers took a 24-6 lead in the fourth quarter, it appeared that they would run away with it. But the Vikings mounted a furious comeback before ultimately losing 24-21.

The comeback was spurred in large part by Carson Wentz and Jordan Addison turning a Steelers blown coverage into an 81-yard gain. But Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson ran Addison down from behind and tackled him at the 1-yard line, keeping the clock running when the Vikings were desperately trying to save time and mount a comeback. The Vikings did eventually score a touchdown, but more than a minute ran off the clock between Wilson’s touchdown-saving tackle and the Vikings’ actual touchdown.

After that the Vikings onside kicked and the Steelers recovered, but the Steelers went three-and-out and Mike Tomlin decided to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-inches, clinging to a 24-21 lead.

That was a highly questionable decision that would have gotten Tomlin pilloried if the Steelers lost. And the Vikings did nearly get into field goal range in the final seconds. But a Wentz pass fell incomplete on fourth down to end the Vikings’ chances.

The best player on the field for the Vikings was wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had his first 100-yard game since Week 16 of 2024. Wentz played well at times but also struggled mightily with the Steelers’ pass rush.

The Steelers were without starting running back Jaylen Warren but didn’t miss him, as Kenneth Gainwell had a big game, and Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf played well for Pittsburgh.

The win improves the Steelers’ record to 3-1, while the Vikings fall to 2-2. The Steelers head back home feeling good about their playoff chances, while the Vikings will remain in Europe and hope that they can reclaim a winning record next week in London.