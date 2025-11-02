Stefon Diggs’ 900th career catch puts Patriots up 21-7

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs made the 900th catch of his NFL career a memorable one.

Diggs took a short pass from quarterback Drake Maye and avoided Falcons tacklers before diving into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. The score put the Patriots up 21-7 with over five minutes left to play in the first half.

Diggs is the 28th player in history with 900 career catches.

It was Maye’s second touchdown pass of the day. The first went to Pop Douglas and the wideout had a 58-yard catch on a deep ball from Maye to set up Diggs’ touchdown.

The Patriots will get the ball to start the second half, so it would be a good time for the Falcons to put together a lengthy scoring drive.