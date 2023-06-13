Stefon Diggs breaks silence on Instagram

During a day in which, per the Bills, receiver Stefon Diggs reported for mandatory minicamp before leaving the team facility prior to the start of practice, Diggs had nothing to say. Later in the day, Diggs broke his silence on social media.

Diggs posted two different messages on his Instagram story. The first said this: “I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg.” The second said this: “My phone been silent for like 6 years. Ion play all them sounds and shit.”

It’s unclear why he thinks people are lying about him, or who he’s referring to. The team said he was there and he left . Coach Sean McDermott said he’s “very concerned ” about Diggs’s absence.

Quarterback Josh Allen later told reporters, “Internally, we’re working on some things . Not football-related. Stef, he’s my guy. I fucking love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him.”

No one has reported anything about why he’s not there. It’s unclear who’s lying or how. And if Diggs wants to set the record straight, he can do so whenever he wants.

All we know is that the team said he was there, and then he left. No one knows why. No one is saying why.

What are the lies? Who’s telling them?

Nothing is clear, other than the fact that there’s an issue that caused Diggs to report and then to leave.

The next question becomes whether he’ll show up for training camp, and whether in the interim he’ll share more information as to why the issue is.