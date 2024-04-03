Stefon Diggs chimes in on question of whether he’s “essential” to Josh Allen’s success

Some social-media posts from Bills receiver Stefon Diggs are hard to decipher. Some aren’t.

On Tuesday, Diggs chimed in on the question of whether he’s “essential” to the success of quarterback Josh Allen.

It started with a post from former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who raised the question of whether Diggs is “essential” to Allen’s high-level performances before declaring that he is. Someone named “The Peaky Pirate” responded with this: “Does Josh benefit from having a top tier receiver, yes. Is he essential to his success, no.”

Enter Diggs himself, who replied to Mr. Pirate by saying this: “You sure?”

On the surface, it’s odd that Diggs would feel compelled to engage with an account that has 218 followers. At a deeper level, it’s likely that Diggs has been hearing that talk and not saying anything and finally gave in to the temptation to share his views.

The reality is that, once the Bills fired Ken Dorsey and elevated Joe Brady to offensive coordinator last year, Diggs’s role in the offense diminished. His last 100-yard game came in Week 6. He had three catches for 21 yards in the playoff loss to the Chiefs.

The real question isn’t whether Diggs is essential to Allen. It’s whether the Bills think he is. Do they?

They allowed his $18.55 million salary for 2024 to become fully guaranteed last month. Will they keep him or trade him after June 1, when his $31 million in dead-cap charges can be limited to $8.849 million for this year?

We’ll find out. In 22 days, the Bills will, or won’t, add a high-end receiver in the draft. After the dust settles on the selection of incoming players, another team will, or won’t, want to make a deal for Diggs.

Along the way, he might — or might not — make an overt play for a new home. Four years ago, he did it in Minnesota. Will he do it again? We could be less than two months away from an answer.