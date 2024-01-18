Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis did not practice on Thursday

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs did not practice on Thursday, but it does not necessarily appear that his availability for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs is in question.

Buffalo listed Diggs as having missed practice due to a foot injury and rest. The rest designation is an indication that Diggs is on track to be OK for the divisional round. Diggs was not listed on the Wednesday injury report.

Diggs caught seven passes for 52 yards in the wild-card victory over Pittsburgh.

Receiver Gabe Davis, however, was not able to practice again with his knee injury. He did not play in last week’s game.

Several of Buffalo’s defensive players also were out of practice. Cornerback Christian Benford (knee), linebacker Terrell Bernard (ankle), safety Taylor Ramp (calf), and linebacker Baylon Spector (back) were all listed as non-participants for the second straight day.

Cornerback Raul Douglas (knee), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), and cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) remained limited.

Punter Sam Martin (left hamstring) was limited after he would not have practiced on Wednesday.

Safety Micah Hyde (neck) remained full. Edge rushers Von Miller and Leonard Floyd came back from a rest day for a full practice.

Quarterback Josh Allen (neck) is also listed on the injury report but was full for a second consecutive day.