Stefon Diggs: I’m ahead of schedule, trying to be ready when the whistle blows

At a Friday press conference from the Patriots facility, wide receiver Stefon Diggs talked about his desire to be a weapon for quarterback Drake Maye during the 2025 season and fulfilling that goal will take a full recovery from the torn ACL that ended his 2024 season after eight games.

There was a report before Diggs signed with the Patriots that he is running full speed and ahead of schedule when it comes to being cleared for full football work. Diggs didn’t specify exactly what he’s doing during the Friday press conference, but he confirmed that he’s ahead of schedule and “trying to stay there.” Diggs added that he’s planning to reel it back a little bit” in order to ensure that there are no setbacks from pushing too far too fast, but he made it clear he expects to be doing everything when practices begin this summer.

“When the whistle blows,” Diggs said. “We’ll see. But right now, I’m ahead of schedule. I’m trying to stay ahead of schedule. I pretty much take it day by day. I try not to put the carriage before the horse, but here we are. Here’s the horse right here. I’ll let you know, though. We’ll keep playing it by ear and I’m going to stay ahead of schedule for now and I’ll let you all know.”

The Patriots signed Diggs in order to help Maye take a step forward as a quarterback in his second season and the wideout’s health will be a crucial part of that equation. The news is good so far and all involved will likely be committed to making sure it remains that way into the fall.

