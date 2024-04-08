Stefon Diggs kicked off workouts with C.J. Stroud, other Texans receivers

The Bills don’t start their offseason program until next week, but the team’s newest addition isn’t waiting until then to start familiarizing himself with his new teammates.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs became a member of the Texans in a trade last week and he spent some time on the field with quarterback C.J. Stroud this weekend. Videos and pictures of the two players popped up on social media as the group was joined by a streamer named Sketch.

Texans wideouts Tank Dell and John Metchie also took part in the workouts. Dell is coming back from a fractured fibula, so his presence on the field is a positive heading into the next stage of the offseason.

Diggs, Stroud and company will be limited to conditioning work and meetings for the first two weeks of the team’s program, which makes any self-organized throwing sessions all the more valuable to jumpstart the construction of their connection.