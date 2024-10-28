Stefon Diggs listed as non-participant on Monday practice estimate

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans did not have an update on receiver Stefon Diggs’ knee injury during his Monday news conference.

But with the Texans playing the Jets on Thursday night, the club’s first injury report of the week shed some light on Diggs’ situation.

Diggs would not have practiced on Monday, according to the team’s estimate.

Diggs left the win over Indianapolis during the third quarter with a non-contact injury. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

In his first season with Houston, Diggs has caught 47 passes for 496 yards with three touchdowns in eight games.

Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), Jarrett Patterson (concussion), Dameon Pierce (groin), and Jimmie Ward (groin) also would not have practiced.

Calen Bullock (shoulder) would have been limited.

Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) and Henry To’oto’o (concussion) would have been full.