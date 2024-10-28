 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Stefon Diggs listed as non-participant on Monday practice estimate

  
Published October 28, 2024 04:56 PM

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans did not have an update on receiver Stefon Diggs’ knee injury during his Monday news conference.

But with the Texans playing the Jets on Thursday night, the club’s first injury report of the week shed some light on Diggs’ situation.

Diggs would not have practiced on Monday, according to the team’s estimate.

Diggs left the win over Indianapolis during the third quarter with a non-contact injury. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

In his first season with Houston, Diggs has caught 47 passes for 496 yards with three touchdowns in eight games.

Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), Jarrett Patterson (concussion), Dameon Pierce (groin), and Jimmie Ward (groin) also would not have practiced.

Calen Bullock (shoulder) would have been limited.

Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) and Henry To’oto’o (concussion) would have been full.