Stefon Diggs listed as questionable for Sunday

The Patriots aren’t sure if they’ll have wide receiver Stefon Diggs available for head coach Mike Vrabel’s return to Tennessee.

Vrabel said at his Friday press conference that Diggs will be listed as questionable to play due to the chest injury that has limited his practice participation this week. Kayshon Boutte, Pop Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism will be the receiver options if Diggs is unable to play.

Edge rusher Harold Landry (ankle) practiced on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. Vrabel said he will also be listed as questionable.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) and cornerback Charles Woods (knee) are the team’s other questionable players for Week 7.