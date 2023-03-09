 Skip navigation
Stefon Diggs on Bills’ struggles: “It doesn’t make sense”

  
Published March 9, 2023 03:01 PM
nbc_pft_draftv2_230309
March 9, 2023 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons make their picks for which players are considered faces of the NFL, from Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow and more.

When we last saw Bills receiver Stefon Diggs on (or technically near) a football field, he was gesticulating in the direction of quarterback Josh Allen during a home playoff loss to the Bengals. Since then, Diggs has had a couple of cryptic tweets that have created questions as to whether he’s ready to move on from Buffalo, the same way he moved on from Minnesota.

Appearing on The Shop, Diggs said nothing about leaving his current team. He said plenty about his efforts to understand his current team’s inability to fulfill its full potential.

It doesn’t make sense, ” Diggs said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. “I’ll rack my brain with this shit at this point. . . . I think it’s more execution than anything. Shit is small little pieces on why it’s not going right . . . We’ve got the players. We’ve got the plays. Why shit ain’t coming together? That’s where you draw some of those questions. I never want to question who I am, I never want to question how I am. I’m giving this shit everything I’ve got. I’m dying on the hill for that.”

Some would disagree that they truly have enough of the right players to make a difference. Regardless, something is missing. After getting to the AFC Championship in 2020, the Bills have lost in the divisional round in two straight seasons.

Last year, the external expectations were unreasonably high. This year, the external expectations should be lower -- but the internal pressure could be mounting. If the problem is the players, the solution could be changes in the front office. And if the problem isn’t the players, there could be a shakeup in the coaching staff.

The recent exit of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier suggests that the shakeup possibly has already begun. Even if he truly decided to leave on his own, maybe Frazier was sensing that the 2023 season will have everyone in the organization feeling the heat like never before.