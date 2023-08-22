Stefon Diggs responds to claim he wants out of Buffalo

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs usually posts cryptic tweets. There was nothing cryptic about the tweet he posted last night.

“100% not true,” Diggs said. “I don’t know who the source is but I thought i nip this shit in the bud already.”

Diggs undoubtedly was responding to a Monday claim from Stephen A. Smith of ESPN from Monday’s First Take: “Brother wants out, by the way. I’m just telling you what I know know. I got my own sources. Brother wants out. He don’t wanna be in Buffalo no more. I’m telling you right now. I have my sources. Stefon Diggs got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone.”

Smith later explained that Diggs believes there was a window of opportunity the Bills might have missed.

It’s not surprising that Diggs denied it. He really has no other choice. He has no other move. For this season, he needs to love the one he’s with. He needs to give it one more try. And if things don’t end up any better than they did in 2021 or 2022, maybe Diggs will post a not-so-cryptic tweet in March that results in another trade, like the one that sent him out of Minnesota after he apparently decided that the Vikings wouldn’t win a Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins at quarterback.