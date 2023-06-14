Stefon Diggs returns to practice at Bills minicamp

Whatever issues came up for the Bills and receiver Stefon Diggs on Tuesday appear to have been resolved.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Diggs is back at the facility and is practicing with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” on Tuesday after Diggs left the team before minicamp practice began. Buffalo later confirmed that Diggs had been with the club on Monday and on Tuesday morning, but departed before the session began.

Quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller were also vague about whatever issue may have arisen between Diggs and the team when speaking after practice, though Allen mentioned it was a non-football issue.

It’s unclear whether Diggs will address the media to discuss whatever came up on Tuesday. But at least Diggs is back.

And he appears to be in good spirits, as ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg tweeted a video of the receiver dancing during a pre-practice stretch.